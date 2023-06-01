Get A Free Sweet Treat At Krispy Kreme In Honor Of National Doughnut Day

Celebrate this delectable holiday with a free doughnut on Friday, June 2.

By
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023
Mark your calendars! We’re celebrating National Doughnut Day the best way we know how: with some Hot Light freebies from our favorite Southern doughnut chain.

National Doughnut Day comes along each year on Friday, June 2—a holiday originally started 85 years ago to honor the Salvation Army Lassies, gals who served doughnuts during WWI to soldiers.

While there are myriad wonderful bakeries across the South with whom you can indulge in this festivity, Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme is rewarding fans with a very special treat: All guests can get a free doughnut of their choice on June 2—no purchase necessary. That means you can even pick up one of their Fan Faves collection, the four best-selling, beloved doughnut flavors that made a comeback in May.

You heard us correctly: a free doughnut for each friend you bring along, whether you’re in the mood for a Glazed Lemon Filled, a Chocolate-Iced Custard-Filled, an old-fashioned Glazed Blueberry Cake, or a classic melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed Doughnut. In addition, Krispy Kreme is acknowledging this oh-so-sweet holiday with $2 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen.

“Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut—any doughnut—for free!” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer. Pick up your free doughnut in a Krispy Kreme shop or drive-thru at participating stores across the South.

If you’d really like to go all out for the holiday, you may want to take a peek at some of our favorite tried-and-true homemade doughnut recipes. Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake would be quite a showstopper for National Doughnut Day, now wouldn’t it?

