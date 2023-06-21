Celebrate The Fourth With A Free Doughnut At Krispy Kreme

Let sweetness ring!

Published on June 21, 2023
As you pull out your picnic basket and American flag tee for the Fourth of July this year, celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness with star-spangled treats from one of our favorite Southern bakery chains.

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is giving patrons a few oh-so-sweet perks on behalf of America’s birthday. On July 4, show up to your local Krispy Kreme wearing red, white, and blue and you’ll score a free Original Glazed doughnut. Not a bad deal for putting on your patriotic best!

That's not all, folks: The beloved doughnut brand also announced an all-new Stars and Stripes Dozen that’ll turn heads at any potluck or party with a custom Independence Day-themed box and three new flavors: the All-American Apple Pie Doughnut, Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, and Freedom Flag Doughnut. These mouth-watering sweets will be available for purchase individually, as well.

  • Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut: a red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles
  • Freedom Flag Doughnut: a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dressed to impress with red icing and decorated like an American flag
  • All-American Apple Pie Doughnut: an unglazed yeast doughnut filled with apple-cinnamon pie filling, dipped in caramel icing and graham crackers, and finished with a drizzle of icing
“Family, friends, food…the Fourth of July is so much fun,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer. “Our new Stars and Stripes doughnuts will let sweetness ring at any gathering, from backyard barbecues to community parades.” The Stars and Stripes Dozen rolls out on Wednesday, June 21 at participating locations across the country in-store and for pickup or delivery.

Can’t make it to your local store? Krispy Kreme fans who want to celebrate the Fourth with some classic doughnuts can find a limited-edition six-pack in select grocery stores across the South, including many Walmart, Kroger, and Publix stores. The festive six-pack features the Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, Freedom Flag Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Fourth of July Sprinkles Doughnut.

Learn more about this patriotic promotion on Krispy Kreme’s website.

