Krispy Kreme Just Announced Pup’kin Spice Doughnuts Made For Dogs

‘Tis the season for pumpkin-spice-everything to swirl around us—from Pumpkin Spice Granola to Candied Pumpkin Spice Pecans to Sugar-and-Pumpkin Spice Muffins. While some iterations of this popular autumnal flavor get Meemaw’s side-eye and a well-placed “Bless their heart,” beloved restaurants like Krispy Kreme show up with such enticing pumpkin spice flavor combinations that we can’t help but to taste-test.

After the recent release of their mouth-watering fall doughnut lineup for humans, which feature the new luscious Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan doughnuts, the North Carolina-based chain has announced a fall special that has us “pawsitively” swooning.

Meet Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts.

This out-of-the-box “doughnut” set is actually a release of doughnut-shaped dog biscuits designed to give your furry family member a (safe) taste of autumnal bliss in celebration of National Dog Day on August 26. The handmade Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are inspired by their human counterparts, with flavors of Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut, and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

Krispy Kreme

The treats come from an Australia-based pet company and are hard-baked cookies made with dog-safe ingredients like pumpkin, peanut butter, and carob. This is the second year that Krispy Kreme has released a doughnut creation for dogs, but the first year in which they’ve combined the treats with America’s love of all things pumpkin. The new dog biscuits will be available in a special six-count box at participating shops across the U.S. from August 26 through August 31, so don’t wait to share sugar, spice, and everything nice with your pup!

The doggie doughnuts will be sold alongside limited-edition Krispy Kreme bandanas (one size fits most) dotted with a pattern of dogs, bones, and doughnuts to keep your best friend looking as fresh as a Hot ‘N Ready Original Glazed doughnut.

If you can’t make it to Krispy Kreme before this special event ends, we’d recommend still giving your four-legged friend a taste of fall’s favorite flavor with this easy homemade Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Treats recipe. (We’ve heard it’s pawsome.) And, for those who walk on two legs: How about some Apple Cider Doughnuts?

Happy fall to all!