Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Chips Ahoy And OREO For New Doughnut Treats

Now that we are past Valentine’s Day and Easter and Halloween is still months away, people with a sweet tooth need another way to get their sugar fix. Luckily, Krispy Kreme is here to help. The doughnut chain has teamed up with Chips Ahoy for a new chocolate cookie-inspired line sure to sate any sugar craving.

Beginning April 17 the new Cookie Blast collection includes four new doughnut flavors that combine the gooey deliciousness of a Krispy Kreme with the crispy, chewy chocolatey goodness of Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies.

“Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy cookies inside it,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a release. “We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers.”

So what’s in store for customers with a sugar craving? There’s the Cookie Blast Doughnut where a doughnut is stuffed with chewy cookies and the chain’s trademark Kreme filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces and topped with mini versions of both Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies.

Then there’s the Candy Blast, where an Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Dare you to follow that with a Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut that is stuffed full of Chips Ahoy cookies and Kreme and finished with chocolate and cookie dough icing, with mini Chips Ahoy cookies for good measure. If you’re still hankering for a sweet treat, the Oreo Cookies and Kreme version is filled with Oreos and Kreme, coated in chocolate icing, and topped off with Oreo chunks.

Like with all good things though these are available for a limited time, so if a Chips Ahoy and Oreo-stuffed Krispy Kreme is your kind of wonderful, go pick up a dozen now!