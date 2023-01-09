Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff Doughnuts Take Flight In U.S.

Please place your seat backs and tray tables in their full upright position for the arrival of Krispy Kreme’s latest collection.

Today, the doughnut giant introduced its Biscoff Doughnut Collection, featuring all-new doughnuts that combine the flavors of both brands for the first time in the United States.

The first-class collaboration combines Krispy Kreme’s Original Glaze with Lotus Biscoff’s Cookies, the delicious caramelized cookie treats that have been delighting Delta passengers since 1990.

Beginning January 9 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., customers can enjoy three new Biscoff doughnuts:

Biscoff Iced Doughnut : A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.​

: A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.​ Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut ​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.​

​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.​ Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut​: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff Crumble.

“Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it’s definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “Both doughnut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination.”

For more information, visit krispykreme.com/promos/biscoff.