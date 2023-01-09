Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff Doughnuts Take Flight In U.S.

A first-class collaboration!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023
Krispy Kreme Biscoff
Photo:

Krispy Kreme

Please place your seat backs and tray tables in their full upright position for the arrival of Krispy Kreme’s latest collection.

Today, the doughnut giant introduced its Biscoff Doughnut Collection, featuring all-new doughnuts that combine the flavors of both brands for the first time in the United States.  

The first-class collaboration combines Krispy Kreme’s Original Glaze with Lotus Biscoff’s Cookies, the delicious caramelized cookie treats that have been delighting Delta passengers since 1990. 

Beginning January 9 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., customers can enjoy three new Biscoff doughnuts:

  • Biscoff Iced Doughnut: A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.​ 
  • Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.​ 
  • Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut​: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff Crumble. 

“Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it’s definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “Both doughnut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination.” 

For more information, visit krispykreme.com/promos/biscoff.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Krispy Kreme Mini Thanksgiving Pies
Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving
Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Introduces Three New Holiday Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Donuts Halloween22
Forget Krispy Kreme, It's Time For Krispy "Skreme"
Krispy-Kreme-Autumns-Lover-Dozen-and-Apple-Fritter
Krispy Kreme Welcomes Fall With New Doughnuts, Including An Apple Fritter
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut
Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season on August 8
Krispy Kreme exterior aerial
Krispy Kreme Launching Artemis Moon Doughnut For One Day Only
Krispy Kreme Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Joins Forces With Popsicle and Good Humor on New Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Chocolate Iced Cone
Krispy Kreme Just Entered the Ice Cream Game With New Doughnut-Flavored Soft Serve and Shakes
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Its 85th Birthday by Treating 8,500 People to a Year of Free Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection
No Spoon Required: Krispy Kreme Partners With Cinnamon Toast Crunch on New Milk-Glazed Collection
2022 Grad Week Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 2022 Grads with Free Senior Day Dozen
Krispy Kreme St. Patricks Day Collection
What Luck! Krispy Kreme's New St. Patrick's Day Doughnut Collection Is Here
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Valentine's Day Doughnut Collection
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler in a casserole dish and bowl
51 Ways to Turn Berries into a Spectacular Summer Dessert
Brown Sugar-and-Ginger Whipped Cream
Christmas Desserts That'll Feed a Crowd
Lemon Raspberry Cake
63 Fresh Spring Desserts That Will Delight All Season