Krispy Kreme Celebrating 86th Birthday With 86-Cent Dozens For One Day Only

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday with a mouthwatering gift for fans.

The North Carolina-based doughnut giant is marking 86 years of serving its iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts by offering 86-cent Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price this Friday, July 14.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

Fans’ obsession with Krispy Kreme’s staple offering goes back to 1937, when, romanced by the “irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets,” passersby began asking if they could buy Vernon Rudolph’s hot, fresh doughnuts. Rudolph famously cut a hole in an outside wall of his factory and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

Eighty-six years later, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut remains just as melt-in-your-mouth delicious and iconic as ever.

This Friday only, guests who purchase any dozen at regular price can receive an Original Glazed dozen for just 86 cents. The offer is limited to four dozen when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery. Use code 86YEARS to redeem online.

Enjoy!