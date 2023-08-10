Kiwis Sold In More Than A Dozen States Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

The recalled kiwis were sold by retailers in 14 states including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023
Kiwi Recall
Photo:

Courtesy Oppy

One-pound packages of organic green kiwis are being recalled in more than a dozen states. 

David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC, also known as Oppy, issued a voluntary recall of the products Tuesday due to the potential of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.  

According to the FDA, the recalled kiwis were grown in New Zealand, exported to North America, and repackaged for local sale in one-pound, clear, plastic clamshells bearing the Zespri brand and UPC code 8 18849 02009 3, containing fruit stickered with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552.

The organic green kiwifruit subject to recall was shipped between June 14, 2023 and July 7, 2023, and sold at retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

Note: Zespri organic green kiwis sold in other states are not subject to this recall. 

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.

Consumers who still have any of these products are urged not to consume them to throw them away immediately.  For more information, customers can contact Oppy at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bag spinach
Bagged Spinach, Kale, And Collard Greens Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Fresh Express Salad Recall
Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Frozen strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
Frozen Fruit Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi & AWG Recalled For Potential Contamination
Grocery Store Cheese
Listeria Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Recall Of Cheese Sold At Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, And More
Woman chooses sausages in store
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Bagged salad in grocery store display
Dole Recalls Several Garden Salad Varieties Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
CLOROX-RECALL
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination
Jif Peanut Butter
Jif Recalls Some of Its Peanut Butter Over Salmonella Concerns
Baby Formula
145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Laundress
8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
BBQ pork ribs
More Than 40,000 Pounds Of Pork Sold At Walmart And Aldi Are Being Recalled Across The South
waffle maker
Nearly Half A Million Waffle Makers Recalled Over Burn Risk
Frozen Fruit
Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk
Florida Wildfires
More Than a Dozen Wildfires Burning Throughout Florida
Fabuloso Recall
Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination
Leatherback nest
First Leatherback Sea Turtle Nest In More Than A Decade Discovered On Outer Banks Island