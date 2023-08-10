Kiwis Sold In More Than A Dozen States Recalled Over Bacteria Risk

One-pound packages of organic green kiwis are being recalled in more than a dozen states.

David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC, also known as Oppy, issued a voluntary recall of the products Tuesday due to the potential of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

According to the FDA, the recalled kiwis were grown in New Zealand, exported to North America, and repackaged for local sale in one-pound, clear, plastic clamshells bearing the Zespri brand and UPC code 8 18849 02009 3, containing fruit stickered with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552.

The organic green kiwifruit subject to recall was shipped between June 14, 2023 and July 7, 2023, and sold at retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Note: Zespri organic green kiwis sold in other states are not subject to this recall.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.

Consumers who still have any of these products are urged not to consume them to throw them away immediately. For more information, customers can contact Oppy at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.