KitchenAid Just Launched Its 2023 Color Of The Year Collection, And We're Already Obsessed

KitchenAid is known for stylish cookware that lasts and comes in just about every color of the rainbow. And the brand’s newest shade is no exception. Meet Hibiscus, a “vivid, lush fuschia with a matte finish.” According to KitchenAid, the 2023 Color of the Year collection is inspired by “the captivating beauty of Hibiscus flowers in a verdant garden,” and we’re already obsessed with it.

Pink has been the It color for a while now, with trends like Millennial Pink and Barbiecore taking center stage, and Hibiscus follows this “trajectory of pink.” The new hue launched with a “kitchen meets couture” collaboration with designer Marta Del Rio that shows off the trendy color. According to the brand, the “energy-boosting” shade is “powerful” and “irresistible,” drawing attention from friends and family so you can gather and bond in your kitchen. The “free-spirited” color is intended to inspire customers to explore and innovate with their cooking.

KitchenAid

BUY IT: $499.99; kitchenaid.com

You can currently shop the iconic Artisan Stand Mixer and the K400 Blender in the new attention-grabbing shade, and like all of KitchenAid’s products, the Color of the Year items are beautiful enough to display on your counter all the time. The bold hue will look great mixed with neutrals to add a pop of color in your kitchen or as a bright addition to already colorful decor.

The Artisan Stand Mixer comes with five attachments and two stainless steel bowls (3-quart and 5-quart capacity) for every cooking and baking need. The tilt-head hinges back so you can easily attach and remove the mixing bowl and attachments. Reviewers have called the uber popular Stand Mixer the “most spectacular mixer ever,” “stunning,” and “indispensable” to have in your kitchen.

KitchenAid

BUY IT: $299.99; kitchenaid.com

With five speeds, the Blender can chop and mix even the toughest ingredients. Plus, the Soft Start feature helps prevent splatter by beginning slowly to pull in food before speeding up. The glass blender jar and lid are dishwasher-safe, but you can also use the self-clean cycle for an even quicker cleanup—just fill the blender with water and dish soap and turn it on.

KitchenAid’s Hibiscus shade is bound to be extremely popular, so be sure to check out the vibrant 2023 Color of the Year now before it sells out.