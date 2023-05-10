Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Ingenious' Hands-Free Strainer Is A ‘Game Changer’—And It's 57% Off

The clip-on device fits various pots and pans.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Published on May 10, 2023

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer
Photo:

Amazon

The right kitchen tools can make even the most demanding recipes streamlined and easier. Home chefs know that a culinary device's value is often rooted in its versatility and efficiency—and if it doesn't hog precious drawer or cabinet space, even better. Strainers and colanders are kitchen essentials but they’re not exactly storage-friendly. However, more than 23,000 Amazon shoppers found the solution to the bulky, must-have gadget in Kitchen Gizmo's Snap N' Strain Pot Strainer.

The universally designed silicone strainer securely attaches to small and large pots, pans, and bowls to drain your meals of fluids, with two non-slip clips on each side of the device. It even has a built-in spout to make hands-free straining more effortless. The BPA-free, food-grade silicone is dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit. And since it's about a quarter of the size of a typical strainer, storing the compact device within reach won't be a problem.

kitchen-gizmo-snap-n-strain-pot-strainer

Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

While the Snap N' Strain Pot Strainer usually retails for $30, you can save up to 57 percent and grab the "game changer" for just $13 for a limited time. "This gadget has saved me a lot of cleanup time in making many meals," one reviewer wrote. "It snaps onto different-sized pans and really holds tight." They even said the best-selling strainer was a snap to clean "because nothing sticks to it." Six years later, it is still their favorite draining method.

Thanks to its adjustable clip-on function, shoppers have used the tool on everything, including "broccoli, hard-boiled eggs, and grease" from ground beef. A second five-star reviewer who was tired of reaching for their clunky colander raved, "this little gadget solves my problems and makes making mac and cheese a breeze." They added, "it's ingenious how this little thing will contort itself to fit whatever size pot or pan I throw at it and not let anything slip past it."

From family-sized portions of potatoes to small bowls of pasta, Kitchen Gizmo's Snap N' Strain Pot Strainer can tackle it all. Get it on sale for $13 while you still can.

