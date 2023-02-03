This Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat ‘Alleviates’ Foot Pain—And It’s Only $16

When it comes to our home, we want our space to feel clean and tidy. While not every chore is how we’d choose to spend our time, the least we can do is make it comfortable. Especially with tasks that require being on our feet for long periods of time such as cooking, doing dishes, or getting ready for the day, standing on something plush and supportive makes all the difference. The Kitchen Clouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat will save your feet with pillowy support—plus it’s on sale for 56 percent off.

Normally $36, snag the popular mat for only $16. The 17.3 by 28-inch mat has a half-inch of cushioned thickness, which makes it great to have in front of spaces where we spend lots of time standing, like the kitchen or bathroom sink. It’s no wonder why it’s a best-seller with more than 4,300 five-star ratings. 

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug

Amazon

BUY IT: $15.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Made of soft PVC foam, the mat provides cushioned support. Relieving pressure from the feet, knees, and back, the mat makes doing the dishes less of a strain on your muscles and joints. The outer material also makes it easy to wipe down and is waterproof and stain-resistant—perfect for high-traffic parts of the home. 

One customer, who left the mat a five-star review, noted that beyond the comfort the mat supplies, the ease of care is another added perk saying, “it is nice not having to wash my old mat once a week in the washer. This one, you just wipe it down when needed.”

Available in 10 different colors, the plush mat will suit any space. It’s especially great for the kitchen, where it’s common to stand for hours at a time. However, the mat provides relief in any part of the house, including the bathroom, office, and laundry room.

Another five-star reviewer purchased the mat to use in front of their bathroom vanity to “alleviate” pain from standing barefoot on tile. “It's mushy but with good support. Kind of like memory foam. If you have plantar fasciitis this could make standing in front of the mirror a little less painful.”

With safety in mind, the mat’s design has beveled edges that reduce the hazard of tripping and the bottom features a diamond-shaped pattern that keeps the mat from sliding around on the floor.

Take a load off your feet and get the Kitchen Clouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat for 56 percent off on Amazon. 

