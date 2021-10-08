Ice Cream Shops All Use the Same Scoop for a Good Reason

We all know the familiar syrupy sweet smell of freshly cooked waffle cones, the unavoidable anxiety that arises while staring at a billboard of every ice cream flavor imaginable, and the oh-so-sweet satisfaction from that first spoonful of ice cream at your favorite ice cream shop. I remember peering over the glass-front case on my tippy toes when I was younger to watch with amazement as the workers gracefully plopped beautifully formed scoops of ice cream into each customer's vessel of choice. Personally, I prefer a cone.