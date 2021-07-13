Shoppers Can't Get Over This $13 Watermelon Tool That Makes Slicing a Breeze
Summertime means watermelon season. It's juicy, sweet, and versatile enough to use in everything from salad to salsa. The only downside to snacking on this fruit is the prep work—aka cutting it up. That's where the Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer comes in, which lets you cut difficult fruits with ease. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the $13 kitchen gadget, which they've dubbed "the best tool EVER."
Cutting watermelon in a matter of minutes is totally possible with the Yueshico watermelon slicer. It has a stainless steel construction and a windmill-style wheel blade that cuts fruit into cubes with just a single push.
BUY IT: $12.37; amazon.com
The device slices up to 2 centimeters of fruit at a time that gets stored in a hollowed-out center, so your watermelon cubes won't make a mess on countertops. Then, just dump the fruit into a large bowl as you cut row by row. It's even designed with a built-in ruler that helps navigate how deep to cut for the perfect slice every time.
The blades are dull, yet extremely effective. That means you can put your sharp knife away, because the watermelon cutter is simply all you need. With its blunt blade and rounded edges, even the kiddos can help in the kitchen!
Beloved by over 2,500 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating, the slicer has earned a spot on Amazon's best-seller list. Not only is it the "easiest way to cut watermelon," according to shoppers, people also call it a "time saver." One impressed reviewer says the watermelon slicer allows them to cut the fruit in under 2 minutes. Plus, it also comes with a melon baller to scoop hard-to-reach spots.
"It turns a tedious job into a very fast process," writes an Amazon shopper. "Best of all, it has no truly sharp edges, so it'd be reasonably safe for kids to use. I'm very happy with this purchase."
"I love watermelon, but I don't love slicing or trying to cut it into pieces," writes another. "There was no practice needed, no learning curve. You just run this across the watermelon, and voila! You've got perfect bite sized pieces making it ready to serve and enjoy. This is such a clever and well designed gadget, and I'll never cut watermelon any other way again."
Ready to start eating the juiciest summer fruit around? Get the $13 Yueshico watermelon slicer that'll easily crank out cubes of fruit in no time at all.