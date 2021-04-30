These Best-Selling Salt and Pepper Grinders Are Over 50 Percent Off on Amazon Right Now
Any dish has to be well-seasoned to be truly delicious, from a chicken and sausage jambalaya to a grilled steak salad with potatoes and pickled red onion. That extra punch of flavor from cracked pepper and flaky salt can make all the difference, and more than 12,000 Amazon shoppers would likely attest that the easiest way to make sure your food is never bland is to keep the Willow and Everett Salt and Pepper Grinders in your kitchen—they’re half-off and just $13 right now.
The durable stainless steel grinders have glass windows, so you always know exactly how much salt or pepper remains in each. There’s an adjustable knob within each mill that lets you switch it up from a fine to a coarse grind and a cap to put back in place when they’re not in use.
“The design is sleek and elegant and the stainless steel tops are perfect,” one shopper wrote. “They look great and also work well!”
What makes these salt and pepper grinders particularly useful is that the grinder is on the top instead of the bottom, meaning that powdery salt and pepper residue will never be left behind on your counter or tabletop.
“It is nice not to have the same mess with a grinder,” another reviewer wrote. “Pepper stays in the pepper grinder, salt stays in the salt grinder, much cleaner!”
The Willow and Everett set comes with a stand to display the grinders and to transport them from the kitchen counter to the dining table or patio. It’s a simple design element that can make all the difference in setting a table—customers say it feels finished, even a little formal.
“I am very pleased with this salt and pepper grinder set!” a happy shopper wrote. “You can easily set the grinder to the size of flecks you prefer—very simple and works well. I like the stand that has a handle that makes it easy to pass around at family dinners, it's very attractive and goes well with our silver candle holders.”
You can buy the best-selling stainless steel salt and pepper grinders for half-off on Amazon while this deal lasts.