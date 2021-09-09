These 9 Kitchen Renovation Materials From Walmart Will Totally Upgrade Your Home for Less
It's no secret that the demand for home renovation materials, fixtures, and appliances has skyrocketed this past year. And it's likely that your kitchen remodel ran into some road bumps due to rising prices, shortages, and shipping delays. The shortages and delays are frustrating to say the least—especially if you're just looking to replace a few kitchen cabinets.
Luckily, Walmart has an entire section dedicated to home improvement that makes DIY projects easy and affordable. The retailer has hundreds of bathroom renovation materials, tools, storage, outdoor equipment, but most notably, there's a large section devoted to kitchen remodeling. You can scroll through pages of wallpaper, paint, flooring, cabinets, and more to get the kitchen refresh you've been patiently waiting for.
If you're looking for a quick, easy-to-install kitchen refresh, try swapping out your cabinet hardware with these dark oil rubbed knobs and cabinet pulls, or replacing your faucet with this chrome pull-down option. You can install a sleek backsplash without calling a contractor with this peel and stick backsplash tile that adds contrast between your countertops and cabinets. And expanding the storage space in your kitchen has never been simpler thanks to this four-door pantry and this kitchen island that comes with two bar stools, a cabinet, and drawers. Plus, the quick-assembled furniture doesn't need to be installed onto your walls or floors.
