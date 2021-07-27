Weeknight Meals Take No Time at All With These Under-$100 Kitchen Appliances from Walmart
If you got creative in the kitchen during the pandemic, but are now suffering from cooking fatigue, you're not alone. Our once enthusiastic energy to whip up something delicious and homemade every night, may seem like a total drag now. However, instead of browsing through the frozen meal section of the grocery store or opting for meal delivery services, you should invest in multi-use kitchen appliances that make healthy meals with minimal time and effort.
Before back-to-school season starts, consider upgrading your kitchen appliances to make daily meal-prepped lunches a breeze. From Instant Pot's multi-use pressure cooker that features seven cooking functions to an air fryer that makes healthy fried food in minutes, these appliances create delicious meals without the stress. There are a few small kitchen appliances that aren't designed to make one-pot meals, but they still seriously cut down on prep time. Check out tools like food processors, blenders, and rice cookers that can make large batches of sauces, salsas, pastas, and more that'll last throughout the week.
Below, shop the best kitchen appliances for meal-prepping at Walmart, starting at $17.
Related Items
Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart Seven-in-One Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
If you're going to buy one kitchen appliance to simplify your weeknight routine, this multi-use pressure cooker has to be it. Loved by home cooks for its ability to function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and yogurt maker, this workhorse machine can make a one-pot meal in minutes. There are specific settings for meat, soup, beans, rice, and porridge. And the inner pot is dishwasher-safe.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Fried food is a staple in Southern cooking, but they can be fattening and unhealthy. This air fryer makes healthier fried foods in minutes, as it requires little to no oil. Not only does this appliance fry foods, but it can also roast, dehydrate, and reheat. Its four-quart nonstick basket holds up to 2 pounds of French fries, and it's dishwasher-safe.
Oster Classic Series Five-Speed Blender
Whether you're making soups, sauces, or smoothies, every household needs a blender. This under-$20 blender has stainless steel blades, five speed settings, and a pulse function to seamlessly blend all types of food.
Black + Decker Easy Assembly 8-Cup Food Processor
Skip the knives and cutting boards, and reach for this food processor that effortlessly chops produce, garlic, and nuts instead. This eight-cup food processor chops, slices, and shreds food to your exact sizing specifications thanks to its low, high, and pulse speed settings. It's large enough for make-ahead sauces, hummus, and dips for simple and efficient meal prepping.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
This slow cooker basically works as the ultimate meal-prepping machine. You can easily schedule making soups, chilis, and stews ahead of time just by adding your ingredients and choosing from the high or low temperature settings—let it sit, and your meal will be ready in a few hours. And since it can serve over nine people, it's the perfect tool for events like family reunions, tailgates, and after-school potlucks.
Black + Decker Crisp N' Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven
Quick after-school snacks have never been easier thanks to this toaster oven. It bakes, toasts, broils, warms, and even air fries favorites like garlic bread, pizza, and chicken fingers. It has several temperature settings and a timer that runs for up to 30 minutes depending on what you're cooking.
Aroma 6-Cup Nonstick Rice Cooker
This six-cup rice cooker is the perfect tool to make large batches of rice for soups and stews in just minutes. The nonstick inner pot is dishwasher-safe, making it easier to clean than most saucepans that require hand-washing. It also has a warming setting that keeps rice fluffy, hot, and ready to serve. The $17 appliance can also cook grains like oats and pastas, so you can meal-prep for every meal of the day.