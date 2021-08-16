A Beginner's Guide to Baking Pans and Tins

While we may love and cherish the bakeware passed down to us from Grandma, it's key to think practically about your baking materials and how they will impact the resulting baked goods. Something as simple as using a glass dish versus an aluminum pan can completely change the outcome of your cake. Lost in the technicalities? Not to worry—we've done all the necessary research for you. We're covering everything from the material to the shape of your baking pans, helping you set yourself up for success in the kitchen.