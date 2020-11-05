Baking Pans Every Southern Baker Should Own

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Specialty pans and fancy gadgets can be fun and tempting, but home bakers can tackle most recipes with only a few basic pieces.

Simple and plain are best. Spend wisely and invest in sturdy, well-made pieces that can last for years. High-priced pans don’t necessarily perform better. Dark, heavier-than-necessary pans with colored finishes and nonstick coatings sound helpful, but often interfere with the recipe and can cause more problems than they solve. On the other end of the continuum, flimsy disposable pans rarely work properly and can cost nearly as much as a real pan.

It’s easy to find reliable bakeware online and in kitchenware shops, although restaurant and bakery supply stores and some warehouse-style chains offer professional-quality pieces at bargain prices. To get the most from the pans and help them last, clean and store them as directed.

Baking pans are made of metal. Baking dishes are made of ceramic, tempered glass, or pottery. They conduct heat differently, which affects baking times and the texture of the baked good. If a recipe specifies one or the other, there’s a good reason and it’s best to follow that instruction.

These are the go-to pans for any home baker.