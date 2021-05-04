The Pioneer Woman's New Metal Bakeware Collection at Walmart Has Us Ready to Cinnamon Roll Up a Storm
It's been a busy week in Drummond-ville, from the wedding aisle to the baking aisle.
Now that Ree's eldest daughter Alex's nuptials are over, perhaps Ree timed things so she would have something to distract herself with now that the fun is done, specifically, baking up sweet treats with a new collection of metal bakeware for her The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart. The latest release includes baking sheets, pans, and mats, and has us eager to grab our favorite cinnamon roll or brownies recipe.
"Great bakeware is an essential for any home cook. I am so excited to introduce my brand new metal bakeware collection with Walmart, and make it easier than ever to create incredible dishes for your whole family," said Drummond in a press release. "From savory starters, to sweet treats and everything in between, I can't wait to hear all the recipes you whip up with the new bakeware. The quality of these pans is just amazing."
Whether you're picking up the festive Floral Nonstick Cast Cakelet Pan as a gift or simply to brighten up your own baking routine, it's bound to make a welcome addition to any kitchen, as will the two-piece baking sheet set and four-piece baking bundles. Best of all, you or a loved one will be baking with the knowledge that each piece in the collection was designed by Ree and her team to distribute heat evenly for great results every time you bake. The line also includes features like easy-to-grasp handles and baking sheets and pans made with dual-layered, PFOA-free nonstick coating for easy release of your baked goods and quick cleanup.
Shop online at Walmart.com for signature items and bundles or buy individual pieces in-store at your local Walmart. We are sending some brownies and cookies in our very near future, ladies and gents.
The Pioneer Woman Floral Nonstick Cast Cakelet Pan
The most darling cakelet pan we ever did see. Make up to six mini cakes in this floral-inspired pan.
Buy It: $19.97; Walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Bundle
This practical set comes with a nine-inch round cake pan, an eight-inch square cake pan, a nine-inch by 13-inch cake pan, and a large cookie sheet. The assortment will fast become your go-to dessert BFFs.
Buy It: $32.97; Walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 9-Inch Round Nonstick Aluminized Cake Pan
Ready to whip up your favorite Pioneer Woman cake recipe? We know we are with this fun and functional pan.
Buy It: $7.97; Walmart.com