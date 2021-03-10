Stop Wasting Money on Plastic Baggies, And Get These Shopper-Loved Silicone Food Storage Bags Instead

If you couldn't already tell with our post-Thanksgiving Turkey Casserole and next-day grit cakes, we've got a thing for leftovers. Why throw out perfectly good food when you can eat it again tomorrow instead of a boring lunch salad? The same goes with ingredients, snacks, and pretty much any loose items in the house. Basically, we're suckers for anything we can put in a plastic baggie.
However, there's no ignoring the fact that using too many single-use storage bags isn't the most environmentally or economically responsible thing to do. (Putting four crackers in a bag and then trashing it? Feels a touch wasteful for our leftovers-loving selves.) Luckily, there are now alternative options that make a whole lot of sense. Thanks to over 21,000 Amazon shoppers, we've found the best reusable storage bags that can drag anyone out of an unbridled plastic baggie habit, and you can use them for way more than food.
Amazon's top-selling Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Storage Bags are the easiest answer to keeping your things organized, fresh, and ready-to-go. Available in multiple sizes (including usual suspects like sandwich-sized and snack-sized, as well as larger options) and colors, these silicone bags feature air-tight, pinch-lock seals that are not only reliable enough to secure food for freshness, but also to use for more finicky tasks like marinating meat and sous vide cooking. They're great for travel when packing toiletries and other spillable items, as well as for keeping things orderly in your tote or little one's lunchbox. They're non-toxic, dishwasher-safe, and can even be put in the microwave. Simply wash and they're ready to be used again.
Essentially, similar to uber-popular silicone baking mats, these silicone baggies tweak an everyday object we already use into a version that just makes a little more sense. Shop them below.
This set comes complete with an assortment of four differently sized storage baggies, but you can also shop individual bags that start at just $9.99.
SHOP THE SET: $49.99; amazon.com