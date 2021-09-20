Ready Your Kitchen for Holiday Baking Season with This Best-Selling Pastry Cutter

Reviewers agree that the pastry cutter is very well made and hope to use it for years to come and even pass it along to future generations. "I was so concerned that I wouldn't be able to find anything that came close to my decades old pastry cutter. This one is even heavier, stronger & better made! Guess I'll eventually pass it along to a grandchild!" Another shared, "While a good pastry cutter may not change the world, it has changed my little kitchen world. After doing some research, I settled on this one based on reviews and also the look and style of it. After using it, I'm very happy with the quality and size."