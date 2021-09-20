Ready Your Kitchen for Holiday Baking Season with This Best-Selling Pastry Cutter
When it comes to baking, the art of cutting butter into the flour to create dough is one of the most important skills to master. Whether you're an experienced baker or are trying your hand at new dishes for the first time, the right tool can make all the difference in perfecting the recipe. Amazon shoppers have found a tool that cuts through cold butter better than any other to help make delicious biscuits, dumplings, pie crust, and more.
The Spring Chef Professional Dough Blender and Pastry Cutter is the #1 best seller in the Dough & Pastry Blenders category on Amazon and has received over 15,000 five-star reviews from customers. It features five rust-proof stainless steel blades to cut through foods with ease and is dishwasher safe for quick cleanup. The handle features a large rubber grip that's comfortable to hold to help prevent wrist fatigue that may come along with baking large quantities.
Reviewers agree that the pastry cutter is very well made and hope to use it for years to come and even pass it along to future generations. "I was so concerned that I wouldn't be able to find anything that came close to my decades old pastry cutter. This one is even heavier, stronger & better made! Guess I'll eventually pass it along to a grandchild!" Another shared, "While a good pastry cutter may not change the world, it has changed my little kitchen world. After doing some research, I settled on this one based on reviews and also the look and style of it. After using it, I'm very happy with the quality and size."
In addition to using this pastry cutter for baking, it can also be used to cut other foods like fruits or vegetables to make recipes like salsa, guacamole, baby food, and more. One reviewer shared," I have a tiny kitchen so any tool that can be used in multiple ways is a blessing. I am now the proud owner of a handy gadget that blends dough (and I know the proper way to give it a little twist for maximum blend) and, it's sharp enough where it can be a food chopper, too!"
