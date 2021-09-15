Amazon Shoppers Say This Box Grater Is the Best One They've Ever Owned

We're always on the lookout for kitchen tools that are worth the space they take up in our cabinets, especially with holiday cooking and baking season on the horizon. Amazon shoppers have found a box grater that many claim is the best they've ever owned. Plus, the budget-friendly gadget will only set you back $12.97, which is a bargain price for a helping hand in the kitchen.



The Spring Chef Professional Box Grater is the #1 best-selling cheese grater on Amazon and has received over 11,500 five-star reviews. The grater is made with 100% stainless steel blades that feature a different grate design on each of the four sides including coarse grating, medium grating, fine grating, and a slicer. It's available in six colors: black, gray, mango, mint, red, and teal.