15 Money-Saving Kitchen Gadgets Your Bank Account Will Thank You For Later
They say the best things in life are free. While that might be true, it doesn't really apply to gadgets in the kitchen. Whether it's as humble as a reliable vegetable brush or as timeless as a quality cast-iron skillet, all kitchen tools require at least a little financial investment. Luckily some gadgets can actually put money back in your pocket over time.
Some of our favorite kitchen gadgets will save you money by eliminating waste, cutting down trips to restaurants, bars, and specialty shops, and helping you make more of the foods you love at home. What's more, each and every one of these money-saving kitchen gadgets is simple and easy to use. These appliances and tools won't just save you money, but they'll also save you time, and in many cases, they can help you become more eco-friendly and sustainable too. From a machine that makes coffee as good as your favorite coffee stand to a reusable product that will eliminate the need for saran wrap, these money-saving products just make life easier. Your bank account will thank you later.
Foodsaver VS-3180 Multi-Use Vacuum Sealing And Food Preservation System
BUY IT: $149.99, amazon.com
You can save a great deal of money by purchasing in bulk, especially when items go on sale. However it's hard to eat bulk foods quickly enough. With a Foodsaver VS 3180, you can vacuum seal bulk foods and to preserve them for later use. The machine keeps frozen foods fresh up to five times longer and helps prevent freezer burns so you can take advantage of sales and bulk deals when you see them.
Soda Stream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
BUY IT: $149.95, amazon.com
A daily soda habit can be expensive and the cans and bottles create a great deal of waste. Soda Stream machines tackle both problems by saving money and eliminating waste. With a Soda Stream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle you can make plain sparkling water or add flavors like root beer or diet soda. The bundle comes with the machine, flavoring drops, three reusable bottles, and two Co2 cylinders (each cylinder is enough to make up to 60 bottles).
Khala & Company Vegan Wrap
BUY IT: $21.99, amazon.com
One of the best parts about saving money in the kitchen is that it often cuts down on waste as well. Khala & Company Vegan Wrap replaces the saran wrap or aluminum foil that you normally use to wrap leftovers. They’re made of plant-based waxes and oils and mold to fit dishes of any shape. When you’re through, you can wash them and reuse them.
Chef IQ Smart Cooker
BUY IT: $168.08, amazon.com
A multi-use appliance like the Chef IQ Smart Cooker saves money and a great deal of cupboard space by combining several appliances into one machine. The Smart IQ is a kitchen scale, a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a steamer, and more. They call it a smart cooker for a reason. It works via wifi and bluetooth to connect to recipes, videos, and includes a built-in cooking calculator to figure out cook times for your ingredients.
Uber Appliance Air Fryer
BUY IT: $59.95, amazon.com
You might be able to cook up a mean burger on your backyard grill but it’s hard to replicate restaurant french fries at home. With the Uber Appliance Air Fryer you can make delicious, restaurant-quality fries without spending money on takeout. What’s more, it works without all the oil, fat, and mess of a traditional fryer. It’s perfect for chicken nuggets, zucchini rounds, and just about anything else you want to get hot and crispy too.
Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle And Preservation System
BUY IT: $299.95, amazon.com
If you find yourself dumping unused wine down the drain because you opened a bottle when all you wanted was a single glass, meet your new best friend. The Coravin Model Six Advance Wine Bottle And Preservation System allows you to pour yourself a glass of wine without removing the cork. The system protects the rest of the wine from oxidation so you can enjoy the rest down the road. For true wine aficionados, the Corvavin also offers the perfect chance to taste your wines as they age to make sure you drink them in their prime.
Lasting Freshness 19-Piece Vacuum Seal Food Storage Set
BUY IT: $55, amazon.com
If you’ve ever put your leftovers in a storage container only to find they’ve turned moldy or discolored in a couple of days, you know the frustrating and expensive food waste can be. Lasting Freshness Vacuum Seal Food Storage Sets aren’t ordinary containers. The vacuum seal locks in freshness so your leftovers, or anything else you store in them will last up to 5 times later. Finally, those leftovers will be just as delicious as they were the day you cooked them.
Nespresso Vertuo Next
BUY IT: $159.23, amazon.com
If you have a daily Starbucks habit, chances are you’re spending at least a couple dollars a day on coffee. With the Nespresso Vertuo Next you can save money by making coffee and espresso at home, and it’s as good as anything you’d buy at the coffee shop. The machine automatically senses the weight of the capsules you insert so you can move between coffee and espresso with the touch of a button. It also comes with a starter pack with 12 different capsules so you can determine which styles you like best.
Force of Nature Multipurpose Cleaner
BUY IT: $58.90, amazon.com
All those cleaning products for your counters and kitchen sink add up. The Force of Nature Multipurpose Cleaner kit allows you to make your own at a fraction of the cost. It kills 99.9 percent of germs and viruses without toxic chemicals. Force of Nature uses tap water, electricity, and a tiny packet of salt, water, vinegar into an effective EPA-recognized disinfectant and deodorizer. It’s easy to use, and the natural ingredients are easy on the environment.
Brewista Artisan Gooseneck Kettle
BUY IT: $149, amazon.com
Fancy teas, matchas, and pour-over coffees can cost a small fortune at specialty shops. You can easily make them at home for a fraction of the cost. The Brewista Artisan Gooseneck Kettle was specifically engineered to allow pour control, so you can unlock the flavors of pour-over coffee and matcha. What’s more, a digital temperature selection allows you to determine how hot you want your finished cup to be. There are even safety features like an automatic shutoff so you don’t have to worry about switching it off before you start your day.
Chef’n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker
BUY IT: $35.46, amazon.com
Ice cream is a sweet treat and a crowd-pleaser. It can also be very expensive. With the Chef’n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, you can make your own for a fraction of the cost. You simply pour your ingredients into the frozen pan and stir. Your ice cream will be finished in minutes. It works equally well for dairy-free desserts too. The kit even comes with a recipe book to get you started.
Bartesian Cocktail Maker
BUY IT: $349.85, amazon.com
Craft cocktails are delicious, but they’re also very expensive. With a Bartesian Cocktail Maker, you can make delicious cocktails on demand at home. The machine allows you to adjust the strength level of your drink, too. The cocktail capsules are filled with quality ingredients like natural juices and bitters. They’re pre-mixed so you can make margaritas, cosmopolitans, rum punch, whiskey sours, and more in an instant.
Chef’n Milk Maker
BUY IT: $21.95, amazon.com
If you’ve made the switch from dairy to nut or oat milk, you’ve no doubt noticed the cartons are very expensive. With a Chef’n Milk Maker, you can make your own nut milks at home. It comes with recipes for making oat milk, almond milk, hazelnut, or coconut milk. The steps are easy to follow and the glass carafe stores your milk in the refrigerator. Afterward, it’s easy to clan in the dishwasher.
Cuisinart Compact Bread Maker
BUY IT: $120.90, amazon.com
Why spend big bucks buying bread when you can fill your home with the delicious aroma of baking bread? The Cuisinart Compact Bread Maker mixes, kneads, rises, and bakes. A timer allows you to fill it before your leave for work in the morning and program it to start baking before you return home. You can even control how dark you’d like your crust. Store bought bread will be become but a distant memory.
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
BUY IT: $229.95, amazon.com
If you typically purchase pesto, sauces, soups, baby food, and other blended foods at the grocery store, you can save a great deal of money by making delicious versions at home. The Cuisinart DFP-14BCWNY 14-Cup Food Processor is simple to operate and whips up all the foods you love. The 14-cup bowl and large feeding tube allow you to make large batches so you can save even more money by purchasing in bulk. When you’re through, everything except the base is safe to run through the dishwasher for easy cleanup.