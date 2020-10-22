Sardel’s Newest Skillet Is at the Top of Our Holiday Shopping List
Italian cookware brand Sardel has a habit of selling out of its gorgeous pots and pans, and for good reason. The high-quality stainless steel products are made in Italy in partnership with a third-generation family business, and they have famous fans like Bobby Flay to boot. Needless to say, when Sardel releases a new pan or restocks an item, you can expect to pre-order it and wait a few weeks for your purchase to arrive in the mail. Its latest offering, a 12-inch skillet, is no exception.
The pan is constructed of five layers of metal for even heat distribution and durability. It has heat-resistant rounded handles for a comfortable grip that stays cool to the touch. Plus, the pan’s curved edges make pouring sauce easy and mess-free.
Ideal for sautéing, searing, and frying, the pan is safe to use on all stovetops, from gas and electric to induction and glass. You can even place it in the oven at temperatures of up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit.
The new pan first became available for pre-order on September 16, but if you add one to your cart now, you’ll still have to wait until the end of November for it to arrive. So, if you’re hoping to pick up a thoughtful gift for the foodie on your holiday shopping list or have one on-hand for your own holiday cooking, now’s the time to order.
Based on the five-star reviews of the brand’s other products, it will be well worth the wait. One customer even said Sardel’s cookware beats out All-Clad.
“I just ordered the rest of the pans and can’t wait for us to clear out my drawer and give away my others. I love the even heating, the size, and the cool handles,” the shopper wrote. “I do have some All-Clad. There’s no comparison in my opinion.”
The 12-inch skillet costs $95, and you can add a lid for an extra $10. But right now, Southern Living readers can save 10 percent by using the special code SOUTHERNLIVING10. Simply enter the code at checkout to apply the discount to your entire order.
Buy It: $86 with code (was $95); sardelkitchen.com