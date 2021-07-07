This $11 Salad Chopper Is the Secret Time-Saving Tool for Making the Perfect Chopped Salad

One of the perks? You can even leave your toppings unchopped — bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and more — layer them over the lettuce, and use the tool to do all the work at once in the bowl. You simply grab the handle and start chopping until you've reach your desired level of chopped. The whole process should take less than 30 seconds. Less mess, less prep time. The blades are extra sharp, which means they can be used for more purposes like finely chopping herbs, slicing through raw meat, and prepping veggies for soup. When you're done, simply use the included blade protectors to seal up and protect your tool — and you!