This $11 Salad Chopper Is the Secret Time-Saving Tool for Making the Perfect Chopped Salad
There seems to be a delicate science to making a hearty salad at home that tastes and looks as good as one you'd get at your favorite salad spot in town, and it's a hard balance to master. Even if you have all the textures and tastes — crunchy, cheesy, chicken-topped, with plenty of dressing, basically whatever floats your boat — there always seems to be one feature missing, and we've got it nailed down. It's the finishing touch that makes all the difference, and there's a reason that chopped salads are the king of the salad world.
According to the shoppers of Amazon and beyond, there's an easier, quicker, ingenious way to chop up your salad and all of its components better than when using a knife and fork. Meet the Mezzaluna Salad Chopper, the kitchen tool that slices up all your salad components into scoopable bitefuls of all the good stuff you've piled into the bowl. The dexterous handheld gadget has a curved shape that is ideal for reaching all the angles inside of your bowl, making the whole endeavor go even smoother.
One of the perks? You can even leave your toppings unchopped — bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and more — layer them over the lettuce, and use the tool to do all the work at once in the bowl. You simply grab the handle and start chopping until you've reach your desired level of chopped. The whole process should take less than 30 seconds. Less mess, less prep time. The blades are extra sharp, which means they can be used for more purposes like finely chopping herbs, slicing through raw meat, and prepping veggies for soup. When you're done, simply use the included blade protectors to seal up and protect your tool — and you!
Perfect for hosts and avid salad munchers, this compact tool is an easy 11 dollars spent. Shop the Salad Chopper below.
Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Chopper
Since this tool is just one piece made from stainless steel, it can be rinsed or popped in the dishwasher after use.
BUY IT: $10.95; amazon.com