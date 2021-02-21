These Food Savers Will Help Keep Your Produce Fresher For Longer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Frustrated with buying produce only to watch it go bad? These handy containers are just what you need to save food and money.

We all know that once you get your vegetables and fruits home from the market, it is best to remove them from their plastic packaging before storing them away. But what should you put them in to keep them fresh? How many times have you opened the refrigerator door to find wilted greens and molded berries? Not anymore. These convenient Rubbermaid Produce Saver Food Storage Containers may be just what you need to help stretch the life of your produce, as well as save you money. Read on and discover why thousands of Amazon shoppers swear this product is just as essential as their heavy duty stand mixer and meat thermometer.

The Base. Each storage container has a Crisp Tray, a green plastic perforated tray at the base. The purpose for this tray is to raise the produce off the bottom of the container, keeping it above any liquid that settles on the bottom, allowing for air flow, and reducing spoilage. Instead of grabbing a handful of soggy spinach, you will have fresh, crisp greens for your main-dish salads. The tray can be easily removed for cleanup.

The Lid. Each lid has a vent. This FreshVent technology regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide for the ideal produce environment (the interior doesn't get too moist and it doesn't dry out). Best part? The vent filter never needs to be replaced. Store your berries in one of these containers until you are ready to make a batch of warm muffins.

Lengthen your time between grocery store runs. Learn the tips and tricks to making food last longer, and you can stop wasting both produce and money.