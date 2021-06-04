The Best Retro-Inspired Toasters To Give Your Breakfast a Vintage Spin
In 2021, retro is in, especially among kitchen appliances. Toasters are no exception, as retro toasters are all the rage right now. A classic design meets innovative features in a quaint, functional kitchen gadget. Aesthetic and color aside, we've considered the nitty gritty details of each retro toaster on this list from browning levels to wattage. Beyond thicker bread, you can toast English muffins, waffles, bagels, or even hotdogs!
When selecting the perfect retro toaster for your kitchen, consider how many mouths you're feeding, how many years you would like the toaster to last, and how much money you're looking to spend. Just because a product is expensive doesn't mean it's better than a less expensive alternative.
We've rounded up a plethora of the best retro toasters out there, considering appliance ratings, customer reviews, brand, aesthetic, product quality, and price. Whatever your budget may be, the perfect retro toaster is a few clicks away from arriving at your doorstep, bringing a pop of color and authentic '50s vibe to your kitchen.
Related Items
SMEG 2-Slice Retro Toaster, Matte Champagne
BUY IT: $199.95, williams-sonoma.com
Italian-based SMEG has made a name for itself, thanks to its striking mid-century-inspired retro appliances, designed by some of the world's greatest architects. This retro style toaster features two extra-wide toast slots, six browning levels that offer precise browning control, a backlit chrome knob with four options (reheat, defrost, cancel, bagel), self-centering racks that hold toast upright for even toasting, and a removable stainless steel crumb tray. Choose from 11 colors that match other SMEG appliances for a coordinated kitchen.
BUYDEEM Retro 4-Slice Toaster
BUY IT: $59.99, amazon.com
This Amazon retro four-slice toaster features seven toast shade settings, four LED indicators with five functions (cancel, bagel/muffin, defrost, reheat), four wide 1.4-inch toasting slots with self-centering guides, a high-lift lever, two control panels, 30-day money-back guarantee, and a two-year warranty. This toaster heats up both sides of the bagel initially, then only toasts the cutting side of the bagel. Perfection.
Nostalgia Wide 2-Slice Red Retro Toaster
BUY IT: $34.99, amazon.com
Nostalgia is best known for their unique line of quirky retro toasters with specialized functions. This 4.7-star red retro toaster has five browning settings and two large slots, ideal for toasting bagel halves, thick slices of bread, English muffins, and more. Lit controls display three options: bagel, defrost, and cancel. The cord stores tidily in the bottom of the unit and cleanup is a breeze with a sliding crumb tray.
Keenstone 2-Slice Retro Toaster, Blue
BUY IT: $39.99, amazon.com
At the affordable price of $39.99, you can snag this 4.6-star retro toaster in blue, black, or beige. It features two 1.5-inch toasting slots, six browning settings, three LED buttons with options to defrost, toast a bagel, or cancel, and a high-lift lever for the convenient removal of smaller pieces of bread or whatever you opt to toast. Cleanup is simple with a removable sliding crumb tray. Rest assured with extra safety features, anti-overheat protection and anti-leakage protection.
Nostalgia Large Capacity Retro Toaster Oven
BUY IT: $104.99, amazon.com
Nostalgia's 1500-watt retro toaster can toast up to 12 slices of bread at once or two 12-inch pizzas. Bake, toast, or broil casseroles, steaks, cookies, or anything you please, the options are endless. Adjust cooking temperatures between 200°F-450°F with four stage heating selections: upper, lower, upper and lower, and off. A transparent temperature-resistant glass window enables you to view your food as it cooks, complete with a stainless-steel handle. Remove the baking pan, wire racks, and crumb tray when you're ready to clean.
Nostalgia Retro 3-in-1 Family Size Toaster Oven, Coffee Maker, and Griddle
BUY IT: $99.99, amazon.com
We doubt you've ever seen anything like this innovative kitchen gadget. Nostalgia's 3-in-1 versatile breakfast station brews up to four cups of coffee at once, makes toast, and fries eggs all at the same time. Cook just about any breakfast food, omelets, pancakes, sausages, bacon, or hash browns. Make breakfast for the entire family with one kitchen utensil. Compact design makes this product perfect for small spaces. The oven tray, wire rack, crumb tray, and nonstick griddle are removable for effortless cleaning.
CUSIBOX Stainless Steel Retro 4-Slice Toaster
BUY IT: $59.99, amazon.com
This 1650-watt stainless steel retro toaster has four 1.5-inch toasting slots and two dual independent control panels, allowing you to brown toast at different shades in one cycle. It features six browning settings, two removable trays, two high-lift levers, and cord storage in the base. Three basic toasting functions include bagel, defrost, or cancel with red LED indicators. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, and CUSIBOX lifetime support, you might as well try this toaster out.
Yabano Yellow 2-Slice Retro Toaster with Warming Rack
BUY IT: $26.99, amazon.com
Yabano's 4.6-star yellow stainless steel retro toaster has a convenient removable warming rack, great for heating up pastries. This quaint toaster features two 1.6-inch toasting slots, seven shade settings, three functions (defrost, bagel, cancel), and a removable crumb tray. It's complete with high-lift lever to check toasting progress and easily remove bread. "I've been buying toasters seemingly every year and it appears that I may finally have found one that actually works," reviewed a customer.
REDMOND 2-Slice Stainless Steel Pink Retro Toaster
BUY IT: $43.99, amazon.com
A pink retro toaster? Amazon will be delivering Redmond's stainless steel pink retro toaster to my doorstep in two days. With 3,302 5-star Amazon reviews, I was sold instantly. This two-slice retro toaster features six browning settings with cooking times ranging from 70 to 220 seconds, three functions (cancel, bagel, defrost), and anti-rust and anti-overheat shell and function. Pick from one of five unique colors to adorn your kitchen.
Haden HERTIAGE 4-Slice White Retro Toaster
BUY IT: $79.99, amazon.com
Haden's 4.6-star Heritage retro toaster cooks up to four slices of toast at a time with extra wide slots and self centering racks. Indicator lights display three functions: cancel, bagel, and defrost. Two crumb trays are removable for easy cleanup. Adjust browning settings to your preferred toast shade. The 32-inch cord stores efficiently at the base of the appliance. "Aesthetically beautiful and quality toaster for a fraction of the cost of other top brands," remarked one of 177 five-star reviewers.
Smeg ‘50s Retro 4-Slot Toaster, Pastel Green
BUY IT: $259.90, amazon.com
Smeg does it again with a gorgeous four-slot '50s inspired retro toaster in seven stunning hues, complete with a pair of bamboo toaster tongs. Dual independent toasting controls include functions, reheat, defrost, bagel function, and six different browning levels. When the toast is done, slices will automatically pop up from their large compartments with self centering racks. This retro toaster doubles as a functional appliance and aesthetic piece of kitchen decor.
Frigidaire Black 2-Slice Retro Toaster
BUY IT: $56.86, amazon.com
Frigidaire released this two-slice, 900-watt retro toaster with beauty and function at front of mind, available in three classic shades, black, white, or red. Two extra wide slots are designed for toasting thick slices of bread, bagel halves, or English muffins. Five browning levels allow you to select your preferred toast shade. This 4.7-star toaster has cord storage in the bottom of the unit and a removable crumb tray, making cleanup a breeze.
SACVON Stainless Steel Bagel 2-Slice Toaster, Cream
BUY IT: $30.59, amazon.com
SACVON's 4.7-star stainless steel bagel toaster, available in cream or black, features a large LED timer that counts down as your bagel toasts. Two 1.5-inch slots toast not only bagels, but waffles, English muffins, and any bread of your choosing. If you select the bagel option, only the cut-side of your bagel will be heated. Other functions include defrosting and reheating. Remove bagels with a pop-up lever and clean up quickly with a removable crumb tray.
Nostalgia Retro Hot Dog Toaster
BUY IT: $24.99, amazon.com
This hot dog toaster is the niche kitchen appliance you didn’t know you needed. Toast two hot dogs and two buns at a time. Adjust the heat setting and toasting timer to toast hot dogs to your preference. Press the stop toasting button at any time. The removable hot dog cage easily holds hot dogs in place while toasting. Use the mini tongs to safely remove hot dogs. Cleaning is a breeze with a slide-out drip tray.
KITCHMIX 2-Slice Beige Retro Toaster
BUY IT: $33.99, amazon.com
Available in beige, blue, gray, olive green, red, or white, KITCHMIX's two-slice retro toaster features 1.5-inch slots, a high lift lever, cord wrap storage, and intelligent safety protection. One five-star reviewer originally wanted a $200 retro toaster from a high-end brand but raved about her $40 purchase, "This item was a substitute and it worked out perfectly. Six different settings to make a perfect toast for my preference. A little tray inside to remove crumbs easily...I saved over $100, and this toaster still looks so cute."