Reese Witherspoon's Ultra-Chic Slow Cooker Is Available Exclusively at Williams Sonoma

So...you've gotten to know your kitchen pretty well these past few months. Between the pantry dinners and endless batches of stress-and-chocolate infused cookies, it's safe to say your kitchen has been your home within your home during these quarantine times.

By now, you're likely sick of your go-to breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, and even your signature cookies are getting a touch old. Well, leave it to Reese Witherspoon to bust us out of our rut with a little Instagram cooking session at the end of last month, this time whipping up her simple lentil soup—and giving us serious slow cooker envy along the way. In fact, even more so than the easy soup recipe (a combo of vegetable broth, carrots, onion, celery, lentils, and garlic, tomato paste, and more), we've got our eyes on Witherspoon's "brand new" slow cooker.

Thanks to the eagle eyes over at Apartment Therapy, we've learned that it appears that Witherspoon is the proud owner of the All-Clad Gourmet Slow Cooker with All-in-One Browning, 5-Qt., available exclusively at Williams Sonoma (BUY IT: williams-sonoma.com; $249.95). The beautiful model is roughly $100 off it's suggested price of $350 and comes with plenty of bells and whistles including an LCD control panel and digital display, four cooking programs and three slow-cook modes, and a removable nonstick cast-aluminum insert with dark copper coating for in-pot browning, among other covetable features. Most of all, we love its sleek design with a dark brown upper that almost looks like leather from afar and a stainless-steel body. If you need to cook bigger portions in your slow cooker, there's also a 7-Qt. model available for $299.95.

Watch Witherspoon work her culinary magic below.

