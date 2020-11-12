Amazon’s Best-Selling Baking Dish Set Has Sneakily Made Me a Way Better Home Cook 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I used to be able to say with confidence that my most-used kitchenware piece was undoubtedly the sheet pan, and don’t get me wrong, I still love a stellar sheet-pan meal using my new USA Pan. However, since broadening my cooking horizons so far this year—more time at home equals more time stealing glances at the kitchen and, hence, more time thinking about what wild thing I’m going to cook next—I’ve come to realize the past error of my ways. I’ve become a baking dish believer now, thanks to Amazon’s best-selling set that happened to fall into my online cart one day. Hate when that happens!

I can talk your head off about the versatility of the classic 3-quart dish, also known as a 13x9. Not only is it a favorite of chefs and home cooks everywhere, but it allows me to indulge my adventurous side way beyond just brownies. I’m turning out enormous egg frittatas that last me all week, SL’s insanely good baked spaghetti, some magical creation called Cowboy Casserole, and enough sweet cobblers to set a sloth running. So, yep, the 3-quarter is definitely the star of the Pyrex Grab Glass Bakeware and Food Storage Set from Amazon.

But I’ve also found myself utilizing the set’s accompanying 2-quart baking dish for things that go beyond classic casseroles and bakes, like to cook the most tender chicken thighs. Worth it for the juices alone! However the component of the Pyrex set that I was most surprised to love almost more than the baking dishes themselves? The lids! No more trying to seal a casserole with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, only to watch air seep in and dry out those smothered enchiladas quicker than you can say queso. I simply pop on the super-seal top before putting it into the fridge and serve portions out of the baking dish all week. Plus, both the dishes and lids are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

So if you’re looking for an extra oomph of inspiration in the kitchen or need to revamp your baking dish situation ahead of the holidays, look no further than this best-seller. You won’t be disappointed.