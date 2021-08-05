Brew Iced Tea on the Go With This Leak-Proof Tumbler That's Only $14 Right Now
Drinking iced tea on a hot summer day is about as Southern as it gets. Just add a rocking chair on a porch, and you've got yourself a lovely afternoon. But if you don't have time to sit down and slowly sip your refreshing beverage, there's no need to fret. You can use this handy Amazon find to brew and drink iced tea on the go.
Part brewer, part tumbler, this two-in-one product from Primula is an iced tea lover's best friend. You can brew fresh iced tea right in the compact container by adding loose leaf or bagged tea and hot water to the outer chamber. Once the tea has steeped properly, fill the inner chamber with ice and press it down into the outer chamber. Then, screw on the lid to take your chilled tea wherever you're headed.
There's no need to worry about leaks, as the flip top lid provides a tight seal and lets you conveniently open the bottle with one hand. It even fits into standard cup holders, so you can easily enjoy your drink in the car. Best of all, the BPA-free plastic container is stain-resistant and shatterproof. It won't sweat from getting cold or burn your hands when it's hot. And, yes, all three pieces are dishwasher safe.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and many confirm it's durable and simple to use. "My favorite way to enjoy tea is iced so this was a no-brainer to buy," one reviewer wrote. "Really easy to use, and it cools the tea down in no time."
Another said the plastic tumbler survived falling off a porch railing and landing on cement without a crack. "Love these cups… they're very sturdy!"
While it's not ideal for serving a crowd (you may want to invest in an electric iced tea maker for that), this portable iced tea brewer makes a single serving that you can drink on the go. And right now it's 20 percent off. Grab one today while it's on sale for just $14.
