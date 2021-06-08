This $10 Pineapple Slicer Is the Ultimate Summer Party Trick
I say "party trick," and you might envision someone sabering champagne. However, things don't have to get dramatic to be fun. It can be as simple as a $9.95 pineapple slicer.
A pineapple slicer is a handy kitchen gadget that, had I not been clued into its genius by a family friend named Mike, could have stayed off my radar. But once you see the slicer in action, its magic is impossible to ignore. It's no secret that fresh pineapple slices are delicious and, usually, a pain to deal with in the kitchen. Prior to the slicer, I've been consuming canned pineapple, or buying it already sliced. Both activities never felt quite right. The slicer is a game-changer, as it allows for neat, pretty rings of fresh pineapple without the juicy mess.
How? Just slice the top off, place the pineapple upright on a work surface, and insert the slicer right into its core. Start turning the handle by applying light pressure. Try to not slice through the very bottom-rather, stop an inch or two before you get there. (Hopefully by now some guests are watching, in awe.) Pull the handle up, and watch the sliced pineapple rings emerge out of the gorgeous, hard shell. The last step: the handle detaches, flip the slicer into a bowl, and the rings easily slide off.
Not only is the pineapple slicer the perfect party trick-it's fun and offers an element of surprise-it also yields delicious, perfectly shaped slices that can be served fresh, incorporated into an upside down cake, or star in a picturesque fruit salad. And the bonus? Save the emptied pineapple (including the top), freeze, and use on another impressive occasion as a cocktail mug or a mini bowl for the aforementioned fruit salad. Thanks, Mike!
