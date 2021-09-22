15 Pretty Pie Plates to Inspire You to Bake More This Fall
No other season sees such a flurry of pie-making as fall and early winter. What can we say? Pie hits the spot during the holidays. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, pie is always welcome.
When it comes to choosing a pie plate, the options for expressing your personal style now seem boundless. You can select a glass pie dish with dramatically scalloped edges, a deep dish pie pan, earthy stoneware (can't say no to a good ceramic pie plate), mini pie pans, and even a trusty Pyrex pie plate. There are so many types of pie plates to choose from that you'll sooner run out of pie recipes.
Since part of the joy of baking is sharing, scoop up one (or a few) of these pretty pie plates that'll make you want to bake more this fall. And, may we suggest raiding our recipe box of savory pies? The deep-dish pie plates are especially begging to be filled with hearty pot pies, shepherd's pies, and the one-off Frito pies and and crab pies.
Whichever pie plate (or plates) you choose, these picks are sure to get you in the spirit of the season. Just make sure to give us a ring when you're done baking. We'll happily help you polish off a slice or two.
Related Items
Pyrex 9.5-Inch Pie Plate
It's beautiful, versatile, and already verified as a great buy. Watch this pie plate become your go-to for every social event this season.
Lakeside Stoneware Pie Plate
With a deep dish and generously scalloped edges, this sturdy pie plate will beautifully hold all those fall apples.
Blue Rose Pottery Scarlett Ivy Pie Plate
This hand-painted, handmade pie plate will give the actual pie a run for its money (in looks, of course).
Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish
Planning to bake up a storm? You'll want Staub's sturdy pie plate, which comes in shades of blue, red, and white. The convenient handles make pulling it from the oven a snap.
Blue Rose Pottery Kalina Pie Plate
Cutting away at your freshly-baked pie will slowly reveal the hand-painted, delicate blue flowers of this charming pie plate.
Williams Sonoma Stoneware Pie Dish
For the enthusiastic baker, a set of these three elegant pie plates is essential. The stoneware ensures even heating for a golden crust and the decorative rims each add their own unique touch to the final presentation.
Open Kitchen Ceramic Pie Dish
Sending a pie over to the neighbors? Drop it off in this pie plate with its fun message and it'll be a pie no one will forget any time soon.
Williams Sonoma Mini Hand Pie Molds
Up the cute factor with these adorable mini pie molds—take your pick of round, half circle, and rectangle. The built-in crimp means less fuss and more fun.
Mauviel Copper Tarte Tatin Pan
Let's be honest: There's something about copper cookware that just can't be beat. Try a new spin on the apple pie with a classic tarte tatin in a pan made especially for it.
Bistro Tile A La Mode Pie Dish
You'll definitely win the title of most stylish pie if you show up to a party with your creation in this pie dish.
Appoline Pie Dish
We do love our florals, and this hand-painted pie dish hits the spot.
Handmade Pottery Pie Plate
Your best pie needs a pie plate worthy of holding it, and this handmade pottery pie plate is sure to dazzle.
Deep Glass Pie Plates
This set of four pie plates ensures you have just the right size for every occasion. The handles make the places easy to maneuver in the oven, and the crystal-clear glass allows admirers to peer at the golden brown crust.
Le Creuset Apple Pie Dish
It's not really fall without apples, and this apple-pie-shaped dish is just begging for your best recipe.
Ceramic Pumpkin-Shaped Deep Pie Dish
If you need to push yourself into the holiday spirit, it doesn't get much better than a pumpkin-shaped pie plate (and cover!).