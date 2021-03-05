This OXO Vegetable Brush Will Be Your New Favorite Kitchen Tool, and It's Only $5.99 on Amazon

As a bonus, we also love that this product is dishwasher safe, and that it's received the "Amazon's Choice" seal of approval from the e-commerce giant. Perhaps one reviewer said it best when they wrote, "I know — it is a little strange to love a veggie brush but the bristles have just the right stiffness and 'give' to clean potatoes, carrots, parsnips, etc.," the comment began. "As with most OXO products, it is ergonomically designed and even fits in my smaller, chunky hands —so much so, I believe it would be good tool for arthritic cooks." (FYI: While not marketed for people with dexterity issues, another reviewer with rheumatoid arthritis praised the brush as "perfect for [her] hand" and added that she was "very delighted and satisfied with this product.")