This OXO Vegetable Brush Will Be Your New Favorite Kitchen Tool, and It's Only $5.99 on Amazon

Once upon a time, we used to enjoy kitchen prep. And then, somewhere between week two and week twenty of quarantine life, we really started missing regular restaurant meals, dinners at friends' houses, and, you know, more than the occasional night off from cooking.
That's why we've revamped our prep routines as of late, investing in a slew of ingenious kitchen tools to simplify cooking and make prep work a breeze. From apple corers to garlic peelers, we've enhanced our cooking prep across the board, saving ourselves valuable minutes and muscle fatigue along the way. Now, we've got one more brilliant kitchen gadget to add to our list: the OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush. The handy product only costs $5.99 on Amazon Prime, and features nylon bristles to get your fruits and vegetables thoroughly cleaned and an easy-to-hold grip to help accelerate the process and keep your hand comfortable. With 6,269 five-star reviews and counting on Amazon, it's safe to say customers are enamored by the brush, too. "Bye bye dirty potatoes! This brush is awesome," wrote one reviewer. "Requires little effort to clean veggies!" wrote another happy customer.
As a bonus, we also love that this product is dishwasher safe, and that it's received the "Amazon's Choice" seal of approval from the e-commerce giant. Perhaps one reviewer said it best when they wrote, "I know — it is a little strange to love a veggie brush but the bristles have just the right stiffness and 'give' to clean potatoes, carrots, parsnips, etc.," the comment began. "As with most OXO products, it is ergonomically designed and even fits in my smaller, chunky hands —so much so, I believe it would be good tool for arthritic cooks." (FYI: While not marketed for people with dexterity issues, another reviewer with rheumatoid arthritis praised the brush as "perfect for [her] hand" and added that she was "very delighted and satisfied with this product.")
So whether you're looking for a more comfortable way to wash off your fruits and veggies or are simply looking to speed up washing all those potatoes for that melting potatoes recipe you can't get enough of, this is for you. And even if you're on the fence, for $6, why not take a walk on the OXO side?
This vegetable brush will become your BFF when it comes to washing potatoes, beets, carrots, and more.
BUY IT: $5.99; amazon.com