This $13 Lidded Pie Plate Makes Storing and Transporting Dishes a Cinch

I'm a little ashamed to admit it, but there have been a handful of times when I grabbed the recipe box my mother passed down to me, selected one of her specialties, and bought all of the ingredients—only to realize I didn't have the proper bakeware to actually make the dish. There was the time I forced a round pie crust into a square brownie pan, and the time I prepped everything to make my mom's eggplant parmesan but didn't have a large enough pan to bake it in the oven (and that's just to name a few). But last year, when Thanksgiving was approaching and I was tasked with bringing a pie to a get-together with friends, I knew it was time to upgrade my sparse collection of oven-safe pans.