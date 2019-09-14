Alton Brown Is Obsessed with This $6 Kitchen Tool

Do you have one?

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
September 14, 2019
Alton Brown knows his way around the kitchen. And while you may assume his kitchen is filled with expensive gadgets like state-of-the-art blenders and thermometers, the host of Food Network's Good Eats: The Return is a huge fan of a bench scraper that can be yours for just shy of $6.

Brown talked with Men's Journal about his must-have kitchen gadgets and his love for the simple tool was clear:  "I don't understand how people can exist without a board scraper or a dough blade. I travel with one as well, because I spend a lot of time in AirBnBs and they never have one in the kitchen. I move things around with it. If you chop up a bunch of ingredients, how are you going to move them all around? I use it as an extension of my hand. I can use it to clean a counter quickly."

Having a hard time visualizing how you'd use a dough scrape to move food around? After you've chopped up a bunch of ingredients—say, carrots and celery for a salad—swipe your bench scraper across your cutting board with one hand as you guide the food into a bowl which you hold steady right beyond the counter with your other hand.

You can buy the AmazonBasics Multi-Purpose Stainless Steel Bench Scraper and Chopper on Amazon here for $5.90, or find one at virtually any kitchen supply store.

Ready for more wisdom, good grub, and laughs from Alton Brown? Good Eats: The Return airs Sundays at 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c on Food Network.

