I Made Muffins in My Air Fryer and It's the Only Way I'll Cook Them From Now On

Anyone who knows me knows that I am obsessed with my air fryer. I will work it into the conversation any chance I get and have even been able to convince a few friends that they needed to add one to their kitchen. At this point, I've pretty much started to avoid using my oven whenever possible in favor of using my favorite kitchen appliance. From making homemade chicken nuggets to reheating pizza to baking potatoes, and more, there's often not a day that goes by that I don't use it.

I may be late to the party on this, but I recently came across yet another way to use my air fryer. I was scrolling on Instagram and saw a video clip that showed someone using an air fryer to bake muffins and I was immediately intrigued. I was also surprised that I hadn't thought of it before. After seeing the video, I knew I had to try it ASAP.

I decided to try the air fryer method for cooking muffins using a prepackaged muffin mix, as I usually have one or two packs on hand, but it would work just as well with a homemade muffin recipe. After adding the appropriate amount of milk to the mix, I poured the batter into my silicone muffin cups (you can get them on Amazon here). I set the temperature to 350 degrees for about 15 minutes but wasn't sure exactly how long they would take. I checked on them after about five minutes and they were starting to set. I checked on them after 10 and they were almost done so I pulled them out after 12 minutes when the tops of the muffins were golden brown.

Cook time may vary from fryer to fryer, but for me 12 minutes at 350 degrees was the sweet spot. I have the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer and can cook six muffins at a time in the basket, but how many you can fit in yours will depend on the size of your machine. Air fryers tend to cook foods faster than a conventional oven, so you'll definitely want to shorten the cooking time that's recommended.



