This Electric Iced Tea Maker With Over 6,500 Five-Star Ratings Brews the ‘Perfect Pitcher’ in 10 Minutes

On a warm spring day, sipping good old-fashioned iced tea is nothing short of heaven on earth. If you've ever tried making iced tea from scratch, you know it typically requires multiple kitchen tools, including a kettle, a pitcher, and a tea strainer. But why use several tools when the Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker takes care of the whole ordeal in one compact appliance? Tea lovers say it's the best thing for making the "perfect Southern-style sweet tea every time."
Amazon shoppers who love a good sweet tea confirm that this iced tea maker is the real deal, brewing to perfection in just 10 minutes. Because this small kitchen appliance does the work for you, reviewers just hit the button, walk away, and have a cold drink ready for sipping when they return. As far as quality goes, shoppers say "there isn't a better tea maker for the price." And it's going for just $22 right now.
Not sure how iced tea makers work? Usually there are a lot of steps, but this electric Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker simplifies the process. Just add water to the reservoir and place your loose tea leaves in a coffee filter right in the pitcher's lid. To make sure your drink is chilled, add ice and some lukewarm water in the pitcher to prevent the plastic pitcher from cracking due to heat. Hit the button on the machine and voila!
While you can certainly use tea bags, we recommend loose tea, which will give you an aromatic flavor. And if you're into sweeteners or flavors, the wonderful thing about this machine is that you can customize your drink to your liking, and tea lovers are obsessed with it. Over 6,500 shoppers have given the iced tea maker a five-star rating, making it the top bestseller on Amazon's list for iced tea machines.
"I would not go back to making tea the 'old school' way again," writes one Amazon reviewer. "We are from the south and sweet tea is a daily staple in our house. You really can't mess it up using this tea maker!"
Another shopper says that the Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker takes all the pain out of making the perfect pitcher.
"Got this for Christmas 2020 and haven't stopped using it since," the shopper writes. "I love sweet tea but hated making it. This has made my life so much easier. It works so fast. And it's simple to use."
They continued, "I wish I would have had one years ago! A total must have for the avid tea drinker."
Simplify the tea making process and get this iced tea maker that brews refreshing southern sweet tea in minutes, on sale now for just $22.