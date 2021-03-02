This Electric Iced Tea Maker With Over 6,500 Five-Star Ratings Brews the ‘Perfect Pitcher’ in 10 Minutes

Amazon shoppers who love a good sweet tea confirm that this iced tea maker is the real deal, brewing to perfection in just 10 minutes. Because this small kitchen appliance does the work for you, reviewers just hit the button, walk away, and have a cold drink ready for sipping when they return. As far as quality goes, shoppers say "there isn't a better tea maker for the price." And it's going for just $22 right now.