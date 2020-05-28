Kitchen Tools and Gadgets My Mom Has Hooked Me On—And My Kitchen Is Better for It

Sure you can cook without these kitchen gadgets, but in the words of Mama, “That’s just silly.” In addition to the wisdom she has imparted over the years, she has also managed to keep my utensil drawers in tip-top shape thanks to some nifty purchases that I sometimes wonder how I ever lived without. From a citrus reemer to a wine-saving pump, these tools are must-haves as far as the two of us are concerned. Want to know the best part? Not a single one requires a battery, charge, or plug. They’re the new-age, old-fashioned tools no kitchen is complete without—and I would be none the wiser if it wasn’t for Mama.