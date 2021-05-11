This Handy Salad Sling Is Begging to Replace Your Bulky Salad Spinner Forever
Choosing to make a salad over a batch of French fries or your mother's famous lemon pound cake is already challenging enough, but it can be extra discouraging when you're left eating wet, soggy greens covered in watered-down dressing—all because you threw out your bulky salad spinner in that last spring-cleaning session to make room for your new air fryer.
For anyone who can't seem to master the art of washing salad greens without being left with damp droplets everywhere, despite how many layers of paper towels you wasted, this one's for you. Meet the Salad Sling. This compact kitchen tool is about to shake up (literally) your entire salad prep routine. Appearing similar to a microfiber hand towel, the Salad Sling is actually able to dry out your freshly washed lettuce faster than anything else, and you get to have a little fun while doing it.
The concept is simple: You place your wet greens on the center of the square-shaped towel, gather up the four corner handles until it looks like a little cloth sack, and spin it around using your hands. Imagine like you're lassoing a rope above your head. That's the move. Sounds a little stress-relieving, no? In just about 10 seconds, all the wetness has been absorbed by the three-layer fabric, and you're left with fresh lettuce that won't go soggy on you. Salads will never be the same.
Since it's reversible, you can even do two batches without sacrificing any soaking power, and you can throw it in the washing machine anytime. When you're done, it folds easily into a small space, unlike chunkier salad spinners, making it a win for small spaces.
If you're ready to start slinging your salad, shop "the world's best greens-drying device" below.
The Salad Sling
Now there’s no excuse not to revamp your salad recipes, starting with our Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons.
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Cuisinart Salad Spinner
In the event that the cult-favorite greens dryer is out of stock—it’s been known to sell out!—or you just can’t seem to let go of your love for classic salad spinners, this Cuisinart salad spinner has raked in over 20,000 Amazon reviews, thanks to its easy-to-use pump feature.
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com