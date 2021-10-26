Amazon's Top-Selling Teeny-Tiny Cast-Iron Skillet Is Too Cute To Pass Up
Out of all the pots, pans, and dishes out there, the cast-iron skillet ranks among the very best. It's not only incredibly versatile, but it also gives foods a unique texture that simply cannot be beat. We'd like to say it's the most Southern cookware item ever. Just don't tell the Bundt cake pan or the casserole dish.
No matter the time of year or the meal at hand, the cast-iron skillet is there to shine. Some of our favorite ways to use the cast-iron skillet include when making cornbread (it's really the only way), cobblers, pies, and baked casseroles like macaroni-and-cheese. What could be better than a warm, gooey filling with a crisp, golden crust on the outside? Well, you could shrink it down a size with a miniature cast-iron skillet.
It should come as no surprise that trusty Lodge also offers a 6.5-inch version of its shopper-loved cast-iron skillet, and it's basically the cutest thing to ever happen to your chicken pot pie. Beyond allowing you to create a display of small desserts, casseroles, or cornbreads, it cuts down cook time slightly and creates the ideal crust-to-center ratio for those who like a crunchy, buttery detail to each bite. Skillet cookies or brownies, anyone?
When converting a recipe to using one of the miniature Lodge cast-iron skillets (or two, or three!), make sure to keep an eye on the cook time, as the interior will be bubbly and the outer crust be browned typically a few minutes earlier than when cooked in the larger size. For reference on filling, one batch of Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread recipe would be perfect for two of the 6.5-inch Lodge cast-iron skillets.
Whether you're looking for a fun new way to display your classic recipes or wish to serve individualized portions to guests, this tiny cast-iron skillet is up for the task. Shop below, and then dive into one of our Most Delicious Cast-Iron Dessert Recipes.
