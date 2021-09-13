These Mini Bundt Cake Pans Are Beyond Perfect for Fall Baking Season

When using miniature-sized cake pans, it's important to pay extra attention to bake time, since the recipe will be ready to come out of the oven more quickly than when baking in a large Bundt or tube pan. To check "doneness," insert a toothpick into the center to see if it comes out clean. (As a rule of thumb, many miniature Bundt cake recipes recommend around 15 to 25 minutes of bake time at around 350 degrees, such as our Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes and our Mini Carrot-Pineapple Bundt Cakes.)