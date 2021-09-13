These Mini Bundt Cake Pans Are Beyond Perfect for Fall Baking Season
Nothing makes us more excited for autumn to arrive than when remembering all of the warm, cozy, spiced fall desserts that are just waiting in the recipe box to be baked and all of the canisters of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice poised in the pantry, eager to be sprinkled into cookie dough and cake batter. Autumn is when our trusty Bundt pan is ready to shine like the Southern baking star it is.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting, Pumpkin Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing, and Marbled Pecan Pound Cake...what could be better? We have an idea: Give those fall-favorite flavors a miniature makeover with a set of individual-sized Bundt pans. Not only does the tiny (pun intended) tweak turn a classic fall cake into a shareable, slice-free treat, but it also makes a show-stopping display on any dessert table.
When using miniature-sized cake pans, it's important to pay extra attention to bake time, since the recipe will be ready to come out of the oven more quickly than when baking in a large Bundt or tube pan. To check "doneness," insert a toothpick into the center to see if it comes out clean. (As a rule of thumb, many miniature Bundt cake recipes recommend around 15 to 25 minutes of bake time at around 350 degrees, such as our Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes and our Mini Carrot-Pineapple Bundt Cakes.)
We've got some of the best-selling miniature Bundt pans on Amazon to get you started. Choose a classic fluted design by Wilton that's perfect for adding tasty garnishes, or go with the extra eye-catching Nordic Ware Heritage design that catches all the sweet glazes. Shop below, and happy fall baking season.
Related Items
Wilton Mini Fluted Tube Pan
This pan turns out 12 charmingly small fluted cakes and has raked in over 4,000 Amazon reviews.
BUY IT: $10.49; amazon.com
Nordic Ware Heritage Bundtlette Cake Pan
The dramatic spiral design makes this pan a true standout. It contains six molds.
BUY IT: $43.84; amazon.com