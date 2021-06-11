Melamine Dinnerware That's So Pretty You'll Be Willing To Risk the No-See-Ums for a Chance To Use It
When the weather turns warm, we're heading outside for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail hour alfresco. Forget the bugs and pests, these warm nights are too good not to enjoy-especially if we're properly stocked on the best citronella candles out there. These melamine dinnerware sets are designed to make eating fun, festive, and shatterproof. Wondering what melamine is? It's a compound manufacturers use to create plastic dishes, some countertops, utensils, and more. While melamine offered by trustworthy retailers is safe, it's best to heed manufacturer instructions on whether using melamine dinnerware in the microwave is safe. Now that we've covered the basics, let's dive into the best melamine outdoor dinnerware-we just know it will inspire you to head outside this season and beyond.
Opalhouse Bamboo Melamine Mini Bowls
Choose from three different, punchy patterns: Floral, Oranges, or Palm Leaf. Each duo makes the perfect pair for chips and dip, drink garnishes, and more. Serve it up, then drop them in the dishwasher for no-fuss cleanup.
Pillowfort Bamboo and Melamine Kids Dinner Plate
Melamine isn't just for the great outdoors when it comes to little ones. Use these dinner plates indoors year-round for shatterproof spills and messes. Grab them in a variety of patterns so everyone can choose their mealtime adventure.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Bamboo Melamine Ticking Stripes Dinner Plate
You can pick these up in singles (if you prefer to mix and match) or sets of four. The teal stripes add a soft touch of color and can easily be used along with your go-to white dinnerware for a summertime-ready look.
Opalhouse Melamine Dinner Plate
Delicate gold edges elevate these pink melamine plates, giving them a festive spin. The smooth, matte finish is an unexpected touch you won't find with most melamine options.
Threshold Melamine and Bamboo Dinnerware
Buy each piece separately to create a full place setting, choosing from four different color options: dark blue, gray, white, and brown.
Southern Living Melamine Gingham Salad Plates
Let's get patriotic with the sweetest set of gingham melamine plates. They're salad size, making them the perfect portion for appetizers, lunch, or mid-afternoon grazing.
Southern Living Melamine Summer Fruit Salad Plates
Two different designs, four plates-the perfect addition to the summer table. Snag the salad servers while you're at it.
Southern Living Melamine Americana Dip Bowls
Three dip bowls for guac, salsa, and queso-or whatever else your crowd is craving.
Pottery Barn Cabana Melamine Dinnerware Set
Each 12-piece set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls. Wash in the dishwasher's top rack to ensure these melamine pieces stay looking brand new.
Pottery Barn Del Sol Outdoor Entertaining Collection
We love the vibrant patterns and whimsical shapes of this collection that was created to mimic authentic hand-painted earthenware.
Pottery Barn Puebla Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
This is blue and white done right and you're going to love it so much that it might just become your new favorite dinnerware, whether for inside or poolside. The 12-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls.
Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Choose from 27 different colors and patterns for a melamine look all your own. Safe for dishwasher use on the top rack.
Mary Lake-Thompson BBQ Picnic Melamine Plates
Don't let these plates deceive, they look like paper plates but are actually made of a sturdy melamine with a matte finish.
Light Blue Melamine Nesting Mixing Bowls
We'll be buying these mixing bowls in bulk this summer and gifting them to just about every hostess we meet. Small, medium, and large sizes are fit for all of your serving and entertaining needs-you didn't think we were just going to use these for prep, did you?