Once You Add These Magnetic Measuring Spoons to Your Kitchen, You'll Never Want To Cook Without Them
I never thought a set of measuring spoons would become my favorite and most used kitchen utensil, but after ordering a magnetic set from Amazon I must say it's true. Traditional measuring spoons that come on a ring always end up scattered about my utensil drawer. So, I took to Amazon to do some research, and when I came across the Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, I knew they were worth a try.
The eight-piece set includes measuring spoons in seven different sizes as well as a leveler. Each spoon has a magnet in the middle so they nest together and can be stored in one compact stack. In addition to sticking to each other, they can also magnetize onto the edge of stainless steel bowls to lend a helping hand while cooking or baking. They're made with heavy duty stainless steel for unmatched durability and are also made to resist rusting and bending.
While my initial reason for ordering the measuring spoons was to keep my drawer more organized, I was happy to find another feature that I love equally as much: They're double sided. So, when I am making a recipe that uses the same measurements for both wet and dry ingredients, I can do the job without having to rinse between tasks or dirty any more dishes.
In addition to the high number of five-star ratings, this set has plenty of customer reviews singing their praises. "I am the gadget lover of our family. I ordered a second set because I absolutely love these measuring spoons, they are ingenious! Not only do they fit compactly in my drawer, they magnetically stay together," shared one reviewer. Another started her review with, "If I could, I'd marry these spoons so they'd never leave me." And continued, "I love my spoons. I'm getting a second set just in case, because I never want to have to use any other kind."
Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons, Set of 8
If you don't already have a set of magnetic measuring spoons in your kitchen, now is the time to change that. Sizes included in this top-rated magnetic set are 1/8 teaspoon, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon.
