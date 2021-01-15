I Committed a Cast-Iron Sin And This $7 Rust Eraser Saved My Favorite Skillet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Almost exactly a month after my college graduation, I found myself moving into a one-bedroom apartment in Birmingham, Alabama. After my mom and I finished assembling IKEA furniture, hanging family photos, and filling the fridge with groceries, I announced that I had to go get a cast-iron skillet. My mother, who typically cooked with stainless steel, stared at me for a moment. She's dropping her 22-year-old off at her first solo apartment and cast-iron is her urgent request? Even though I would be working nowhere near the Test Kitchen, I had decided that this was something needed to start my fellowship at Southern Living. Off we went to Target and I bought myself a 12-inch Lodge skillet.

Right away, I was dedicated to the cause. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean your cast-iron, I did my own experiments with different oils for seasoning, and I gave my precious pan it's own permanent spot on the stove. I had worked too hard for that shiny finish to hide it away in a cabinet.

Jump ahead a few years, and I am still head over heels for cast-iron. For daily use, I've pivoted to a 10-inch skillet with dual handles and it's by far my favorite piece of kitchen equipment. From shakshuka to taco night, there's nothing this pretty little pan can't handle. And I clean it perfectly every time, or so I thought.

Around the holidays, I noticed that while I had been taking care of the interior of my skillet I had neglected to check underneath. I discovered that the bottom of my pan was slowly turning reddish brown. I quickly searched "How to remove rust from a cast iron skillet?" but found the multitude of answers too overwhelming and simply put my pan on the back burner.

A few days later a well-timed Instagram post gave me just the answer I had been looking for.

Almost immediately I ordered my own Lodge cast-iron rust eraser and told my skillet that help was on the way. When it arrived about a week later, I was surprised to learn that the $7 tool felt like a heavy-duty version of an eraser that you might use on paper.

I simply pulled out my dry, cool pan, flipped it over and went to work on the cast-iron skillet rust. The process felt similar to sanding, as the reddish brown finish rubbed off like dust with a few pressured strokes from the rust eraser. I'd recommend starting this project near a trash can and in an area that can easily be swept or vacuumed.