The Best-Selling Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is on Sale for $69

Can you believe soup season is already here? Well, really, anything that'll warm your belly and soul is what's considered fall food and desserts in the South—including beef chili and, of course, hot apple pie. And the kitchen must-have that can cook and bake all your fall goodies is definitely the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven. The best-selling cookware can make it all to perfection, and you can get it for up to 41 percent off on Amazon right now ahead of Labor Day weekend.