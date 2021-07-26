These Glow-in-the-Dark Ice Cubes Keep You From Losing Your Drink In the Dark — Or In a Group
When you're having a good time, you don't always pay attention to where you put down your drink, be it a tall glass of sweet tea or an iced-down Ranch Water. It doesn't matter if you're just with a friend, a handful of family members, or attending a neighborhood cookout. Between refilling the pimiento cheese and crackers, your refreshment can get lost in the shuffle, especially as it gets darker. The answer? Glow-in-the-dark, reusable ice cubes.
Not only are these drink accessories a real conversation starter, they allow you to know just which beverage is yours, even if everyone is using similar-looking glasses. This $23 LED set from Amazon allows you to switch between colors, in order to ensure every glass is marked differently. Leave your glass outside at a backyard movie night? These act like a beacon of light to lead you back to the Watermelon Margarita.
The light-up set comes with 12 reusable cubes and only requires the push of a button to turn on. Reviewers note that, unsurprisingly given the price point, these don't necessarily have the longest lifespan. However, the cubes fit the bill for those looking to mimic similar ones that they'd seen at places like Walt Disney World. Overall, it makes a great addition to any party.
If you're looking to spice up your cocktail or sweet tea glass, look no further. Shop the LED drink cubes below.
