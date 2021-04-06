Le Creuset’s Legendary Factory-to-Table Sale Is Back, and Prices Start at $8

Le Creuset, home of instantly recognizable cookware coated in glossy colors, is having a sale. And it's not just any old sale, it's Le Creuset's biggest event of the year. Yes, the Factory-to-Table Sale is back, and fans of the French brand can finally get their hands on new products at slightly more reasonable prices than the splurge-worthy site typically offers.
What was once an exclusive in-person pop-up event has been put online for the second year in a row. You can scoop up covetable cookware for up to 50 percent off through April 19, so long as supplies last—and best of all, you can do so right from home. Classic Le Creuset pieces, including multiple versions of its widely beloved Dutch ovens and covered casserole dishes, are part of the discounts, as are other limited-edition products, like a tomato-shaped cocotte and a deviled egg platter fit to serve a crowd.
If your spring cleaning efforts made room in your kitchen cabinets for more cookware, now is the time to invest in a new pan, baking dish, or cocotte. Despite Le Creuset's reputation for being rather expensive, you can order some of its timeless pieces for as little as $8. This crème brûlée dish is the most affordable item on sale, followed by dinner plates starting at $10 and a mini round cocotte for $14. And this rectangular baking dish (starting at $20) also deserves your attention. It's a great deal that definitely won't last long.
To see all of the amazing deals currently available, head to Le Creuset's site to shop the entire Factory-to-Table sale online. But hurry—the sale only lasts a few weeks, and popular products will sell out fast.