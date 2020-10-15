Le Creuset’s Sauteuse Oven Is Still 40% Off After Amazon Prime Day

Like much of Le Creuset’s signature cookware, it’s made of enameled cast iron, which is shock-resistant and durable. You can safely use it in the oven or on the stove, and it can even go right in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking (just be sure to let it cool down first). Its interior enamel also provides a nonstick surface that’s stain-resistant. Finally, the dome-shaped lid helps heat and moisture circulate while food cooks to lock in flavor.