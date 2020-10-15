Le Creuset’s Sauteuse Oven Is Still 40% Off After Amazon Prime Day

Although the main event—Amazon Prime Day 2020—has come to an end, many top-rated products from popular brands remain on sale. One leftover deal that stands out is from Le Creuset, a French brand specializing in notoriously gorgeous yet pricey cookware pieces. Savvy shoppers could have found a number of cast iron enameled Dutch ovens and skillets from the brand on sale earlier this week, but latecomers can still order this sauteuse oven for 40 percent off.
There’s no telling how long this discount will last or whether the product will remain available, but for now, the French cooking essential costs $120 less than its usual price. It comes in 10 classic colors, but some are already out of stock, and others simply aren’t marked down. But luckily, you can order the sauteuse oven in shades like cerise red, deep teal, and Marseille blue for $180 instead of $300.
Buy It: $180 (was $300); amazon.com
Similar to a Dutch oven, a sauteuse oven is ideal for simmering, searing, sauteing, braising, and frying. This one has a 3.5-quart capacity that you can use to cook homemade soups, casseroles, or slow-roasted dishes. And because it has sloped sides, you can easily stir together one-pot meals.
Like much of Le Creuset’s signature cookware, it’s made of enameled cast iron, which is shock-resistant and durable. You can safely use it in the oven or on the stove, and it can even go right in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking (just be sure to let it cool down first). Its interior enamel also provides a nonstick surface that’s stain-resistant. Finally, the dome-shaped lid helps heat and moisture circulate while food cooks to lock in flavor.
The oven only has one review on Amazon at the moment, but it pretty much says it all: “Love it, love it, love it! I cook with it [for] almost every meal,” the shopper wrote. “[My] only regret is I didn’t buy it sooner.”
Visit Amazon to shop this post-Amazon Prime Day deal while it lasts.