The Genius Measuring Cup We're Obsessed with Right Now Is Only $16 on Amazon Prime

Every so often, we come across a kitchen accessory so brilliant that not only does it become the go-to birthday gift for every home cook that we know, but we also find ourselves talking about it at the hair salon, in supermarket lines, in that long overdue email to our lake house BFF-turned-amateur chef. This is one of those products.

Meet the KitchenArt Pro 1 Cup Adjust-A-Cup (Buy It: $16.04; Amazon.com), which we first caught wind of courtesy of the home cooking gurus at The Kitchn. As the product name implies, Adjust-A-Cup lets the user alter the measuring size to the desired amount. The smartly designed measuring cup measures metric or standard for liquids, dry, and semi-solid ingredients and the clear outer case coupled with an interior receptacle lets it double as a plunger, perfect for getting ingredients out of the ole measuring cup and into the mixing bowl in a swift, simple motion.

As one five-star review on Amazon explained it, it's ideal for certain ingredients that tend to be hard to scoop out of a measuring cup: "I've always struggled with measuring out specific quantities of sticky stuff. Liquid or solid measuring cups just don't get it right for stuff like yogurt, sour cream, peanut butter, etc. This adjustable measuring cup is the solution," wrote the reviewer. "You set it to the quantity you want using the markings on the side, which are marked in cups, ounces, milliliters, and other units...Then you fill it with whatever, turn it over the mixing bowl, and plunge it out," he continues, noting that you can then use a small spatula to remove any remaining substance from the container, if need be.

If you're regularly measuring things like mustard, mayonnaise, maple syrup, peanut butter, cream, and the like in the kitchen, this nifty tool is sure to be a game-changer.

