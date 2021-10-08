Before You Make the Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese, Add This KitchenAid Cheese Grater Attachment to Your Cart
As of a few years ago, my mom has been making homemade macaroni and cheese in the slow cooker for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other occasions throughout the year. Since the slow cooker does most of the work, shredding the many pounds of cheese required was the most time-intensive part of the recipe. That is, until the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment entered the kitchen.
I bought it for my mom as a Christmas gift last year but let her unwrap it a few days early so we could test it out while making the mac and cheese. It only took us a few minutes to realize that the Kitchenaid Shredder and Slicer Attachment is truly the MVP of homemade mac and cheese. It can shred a whole block of cheese in just a few seconds, majorly cutting down the prep time needed to make a Thanksgiving-sized batch of homemade mac and cheese.
You simply insert the attachment into the power hub, choose the blade you'd like to use, and feed the cheese through the top of the shredder with the included food pusher. We were done shredding all of the cheese needed just a few minutes after taking the attachment out of the box. Plus, the blades are dishwasher safe on the top shelf, so cleanup was just as easy.
Once we were done shredding the cheese, I found myself wishing we had more cheese to shred so I could watch it work its magic once more, which was certainly never the case when shredding cheese by hand. In addition to a fine shredder blade and a coarse shredder blade, the set also includes a blade for slicing fruits and vegetables. After just one use, I was already brainstorming how many other ways we could use the attachment.
From grating cheese in bulk for mac and cheese to shredding potatoes for homemade hashbrowns to slicing cucumbers for pickles and more, there are so many ways this attachment can come in handy in your kitchen. It will give you yet another reason to love your KitchenAid Mixer.
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment
Compatible with any KitchenAid mixer, the set includes the attachment, a 3mm slicing blade, a 4mm medium shredding blade, a 6mm coarse shredding blade, and a food pusher to move the food through.
BUY IT: $39.88; amazon.com