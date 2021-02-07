Amazon Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Shears a Must-Have for Any Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to gifting a new bride or homeowner with kitchen essentials, most shoppers opt for the obvious: heavy-duty kitchen mixers, pots and pans, slow cookers, and gourmet knife sets. One of the most important (yet overlooked) item every home cook needs, however, is a humble pair of kitchen scissors. It may not be the most exciting item, but after using it just once to spatchcock her first chicken, the recipient is likely to send you a second thank-you note. You can run by your local grocery store and pick up a pair of kitchen scissors but, according to over 2,000 Amazon shoppers, you really need to spend a few minutes ordering this pair of Kitchen Aid All-Purpose Shears. If the trustworthy name of Kitchen Aid isn't motivation enough to purchase a pair, here are a few more reasons to buy these scissors.

Why You Need Kitchen Scissors

You say you have a good pair of sewing scissors? Good. Keep them in your sewing box and out of the kitchen. Trying to cut a bone, snip herbs, or open a clamshell package with your sewing scissors will quickly dull the blades. Kitchen shears such as these Kitchen Aid All-Purpose Shears are designed for heavy duty cutting and are made of harder steel which is why every serious cook needs a pair in his/her utensil drawer.

Why Home Cooks are Loving These Kitchen Scissors

When an item has a 4.7-star rating with over 2,000 five-star reviews, you know you need to take a look at why everyone is raving.

Shoppers love these scissors because of the stainless steel blades that can cut through kitchen twine, bones, meats, and vegetables. The blades resist rusting, so a lot of cooks put them in the dishwasher, although handwashing is recommended.

The handles have a soft-grip coating and are roomy and comfortable, allowing those with arthritic hands and fingers to manipulate the shears with little pain. Some shoppers also noted that the scissors seem ambidextrous, a plus if you have both left-handed and right-handed people in the family.

Using the spatchcock method ensures the entire chicken roasts evenly. A good pair of sharp kitchen shears makes easy work of cutting through the bone and butterflying the bird.